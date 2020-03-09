Chicago wheat did see some support despite the overall tough day for a wide range of markets. “Chicago wheat futures found some support despite the sharp selloff in most energy and financial markets,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is still no deliveries on March Chicago wheat futures.”
“Wheat export inspections for the week ending March 5 were 415,548 MT,” Barchart.com said. “That is 41.2% lower week over week, and 32.5% below the same week last year’s shipments. MYTD wheat exports total 19.229 MMT, which is 1.603 MMT more than last year’s pace.”