USDA’s Export Sales report showed 567,598 MT of wheat was booked during the week ending Oct. 7. That was above the pre-report expectations, up 7% from the same week last year, and the second largest sale of the season, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
There were rumors yesterday that China bought 5-6 cargoes of French wheat, according to Total Farm Marketing.
