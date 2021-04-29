 Skip to main content
Wheat

Weather forecasts are projecting rain in the northern plains in the upcoming weeks, which will impact the market, Total Farm Marketing said. However, in the meantime, “look for corn and work 2021 to direct the wheat market.”

Wheat is “modestly higher” to start the morning, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Ukraine is expected to increase its wheat harvest by nearly 10% from last year “which could lead to exports as high as 21 mln tonnes.”

