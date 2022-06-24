 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Wheat futures continued to make new lows for the move overnight before reversing higher. Trade estimates for this morning’s USDA Weekly Export sales are 150,000 to 400,000 tons while off to a slow start, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Wheat is bouncing 8 to 20 cents higher into Friday’s day session, but is still deeply red from early week weakness, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Yesterday, front-month wheat futures ended the day with 39 1/4 to 40 1/2 cent losses in the SRW market. For July that was a 4% drop and brought the board back to near pre-invasion day levels.

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

U.S. winter wheat harvest will approach 30% done in today’s crop progress report with early yields disappointing and confirming the terrible s…

Wheat

U.S. wheat export inspections are starting out 22% below last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Algeria and Tunisia are buyi…

Wheat

Russian wheat exports in the new agricultural year from July are estimated at a potential 39m-40m tons, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

Wheat futures opened higher after news of more damage to Ukrainian grain terminals, but harvest selling pushed prices lower later in the day, …

Wheat

Some feel U.S. SRW export prices may be low enough to increase export demand according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

“Futures climbed well off the lows of the day, but the news was light, so we continue on with volatile trade and funds drive where we go,” Nic…

Wheat

Following the hard $1-plus losses through last week, wheat futures are set to start the new week on double digit recoveries of as much as 40 c…

Wheat

Ukrainian ag officials indicate that roughly 6 million acres of their winter wheat acres will not be harvested because of the war. The tough r…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News