Wheat futures continued to make new lows for the move overnight before reversing higher. Trade estimates for this morning’s USDA Weekly Export sales are 150,000 to 400,000 tons while off to a slow start, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Wheat is bouncing 8 to 20 cents higher into Friday’s day session, but is still deeply red from early week weakness, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Yesterday, front-month wheat futures ended the day with 39 1/4 to 40 1/2 cent losses in the SRW market. For July that was a 4% drop and brought the board back to near pre-invasion day levels.
