Wheat futures were firm overnight after rallying to a new 7-week high last week and bolstered by a U.S. dollar that went “down hard” overnight, Total Farm Marketing said.
Wheat futures remain followers to corn, but wheat may be finding support from dryness in the U.S. north plains, Canada and Western Europe weather, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, said this morning.
“Wheat futures should continue to remain supported given the cold forecast which requires a risk premium to be priced accordingly,” Wesley Wilson of CHS Hedging said this morning.