"Wheat futures were initially higher amid strong export sales, but news that Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are signing an agreement next week for a grain export deal that would allow Ukraine to safely export shipments of grain threw a wet blanket over the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There is unease about how this agreement will be handled and if Russia is to be trusted.”
Despite Thursday’s down day for wheat markets, prices managed to avoid going below last week’s lows. “Wheat traded both sides of unchanged today, but all 3 classes ended up settling near their lows,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Last week’s lows, however, were not breached.”