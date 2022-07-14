 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

"Wheat futures were initially higher amid strong export sales, but news that Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are signing an agreement next week for a grain export deal that would allow Ukraine to safely export shipments of grain threw a wet blanket over the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There is unease about how this agreement will be handled and if Russia is to be trusted.”

Despite Thursday’s down day for wheat markets, prices managed to avoid going below last week’s lows. “Wheat traded both sides of unchanged today, but all 3 classes ended up settling near their lows,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Last week’s lows, however, were not breached.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat is expected to trade lower as there are no signs of support for prices yet, however, the world supply of wheat is very tight which could…

Wheat

“Wheat futures gapped higher, above and beyond their respective 200-day moving averages to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Wheat

Wheat futures had another strong day, with more than 50 cent gains in some contracts, CHS Hedging said. “Rumors of export business picking up …

Wheat

“Futures were down hard at one point today but came back to finish the day lower but well off the lows,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News