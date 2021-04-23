 Skip to main content
“The wheat market opened lower but was able to dismiss the lower prices on weakness in the US$ and demand for feed wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Fundamentals are mostly unchanged with continued dryness expected across the US Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies.”

“Wheat trade was mixed for the week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat prices rallied and followed corn prices. Managed funds were active buyers. There is also growing concern about US, EU and Black Sea 2021 weather/crops. Like corn and soybeans. Matif wheat futures traded to new highs.”

