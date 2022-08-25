 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Expect a mixed tone in wheat as Minneapolis traded higher on harvest delays. “Egypt is believed to have passed on another 240k tonne tender yesterday, because of too high prices,” CHS Hedging said.

The wheat market continues to remain rangebound, ADM Investor Services said. “Biggest bearish influence is lower Russian wheat export prices,” they said. “Some estimate that spot Russia fob wheat export prices are down $50 per mmt from July.”

