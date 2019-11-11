No new supportive news was found in the weak market as it “continued its descent,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Stiff competition in the world market despite weakness in the U.S. dollar and ongoing technical pressure” are to blame, she said.
“Dec. Chicago wheat is pulling back from recent highs due to reduced concern about global wheat supply and increase concern about lower trade,” ADM Investor Services said. “Lack of bullish USDA report news on Friday also flipped managed funds long to a net short.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices