“Virus continues to slow World economies and demand for food,” ADM Investor Services said. “Cold temps over the next few days is not expected to hurt the US winter wheat crop. US spring wheat plantings remain behind average.”
Markets are down as the northern hemisphere got much needed rain for the crop, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Plentiful supplies, strength in the USD and light demand hang over the wheat market,” she said.
