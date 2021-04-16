Wheat markets cooled off after a big two-week run.
“Wheat futures took a breather today after gaining 40-plus cents in the past two weeks,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The cold snap expected early next week could bring more bullish headlines, but might also be priced in as part of this week’s rally.”
“Concerns over U.S. cold and dry weather offsetting rains in the Plains for now,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Dollar continues to falter — low today so far 91.48. Paris milling futures put in another contract high today. Tensions still rise in Russia/Ukraine — need close monitoring in the next week.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.