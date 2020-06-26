Wheat exports were 26.1 million bushels on the week, which was 70% above the same week last year. USDA’s June Grain Stocks report is scheduled for release on June 30. Traders on average expect wheat stocks to be 987 million bushels, which would be down 93 mbu compared to 2019, Brugler Marketing reported.
Basis levels for hard wheat at the ports continue to be strong, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging. The Dow Jones basis survey shows the Texas gulf is bidding +100KWN, while Portland is reported at +150KWN for hard red wheat.