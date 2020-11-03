Wheat markets were mixed as traders looked ahead at drier weather. “The wheat market was mixed with Mpls on the defensive, while KC and Chicago traded in positive territory,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC looks to be holding the lead position on forecasts for a return to drier weather this week.”
“Paris wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Black Sea futures were mixed. Talk of drier 2 week Russia weather and lower US Dollar offered support. There is concern about increase volatility post US election but today US stocks and commodities traded higher.”