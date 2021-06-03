Expect more strength in wheat today as corn and beans continue to trade higher, but additional support comes from the dry weather in spring wheat regions, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.
“Poor spring wheat crop ratings and weather conditions for the Dakotas is providing the lift,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In the big picture, prices are settling into a consolidation pattern on the charts after having retreated from contract highs, then recovering some of that move lower.”
