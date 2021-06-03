 Skip to main content
Wheat

Expect more strength in wheat today as corn and beans continue to trade higher, but additional support comes from the dry weather in spring wheat regions, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.

“Poor spring wheat crop ratings and weather conditions for the Dakotas is providing the lift,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In the big picture, prices are settling into a consolidation pattern on the charts after having retreated from contract highs, then recovering some of that move lower.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

