“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rains/snow in parts of US south plains and forecast of rains across Russia and Ukraine dry areas offered resistance to prices… There was concern about increase cases of Covid in US and globally could lower demand for wheat/food. 40% of US domestic wheat flour use is in restaurants.”
Beneficial rainfall and weak equity markets pushed wheat markets lower Monday. “The wheat market got thumped on beneficial moisture for the US Southern Plains and the Black Sea Region,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from strength in the US dollar and spillover weakness in the equity markets.”