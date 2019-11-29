Today's trade should be "mixed to start," Michaela White of CHS Hedging said, before turning higher for winter wheat and lower for spring wheat. "Russia’s agriculture ministry lowered their 2019 wheat crop forecast from 78 million tonnes to 75 million tonnes," she said.
Despite a setback on Wednesday, prices are still in "consolidation mode," and holidng onto most of Monday's gains, Stewart-Peterson said.
