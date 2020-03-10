“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Most commodities managed to recover from Mondays sharp losses. Lack of deliveries on Chicago March contract and talk of China interest in US wheat offered support. USDA increased their weekly US winter wheat crop ratings in KS and OK but lowered TX.”
Wheat supplies were slightly reduced, and prices were up. “Wheat prices moved higher, in choppy trade, on technicals and borrowed strength in the corn and soybean markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “World supplies of wheat were reduced slightly to 287.14 mmt. Algeria is in the market for a jag of optional origin mill wheat.”