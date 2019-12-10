Egypt just announced results of a wheat tender for February delivery. Prices came in above last week with French offers the lowest. John Payne of Daniels trading said, “This is a bit of a surprise given the idea of many that Russia would dominate going forward.”
Offers continue to climb. This is supportive for wheat values longer term, he said.
USDA may be inclined to lower world wheat numbers a bit, since they are high on Australia and Argentina vs. the current trade estimates, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said.
