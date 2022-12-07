“Wheat finally took a break from the selling pressure, as the dollar index traded lower,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago wheat was the leader, up 20 1/2 in March, with KC up 18 3/4, and Minneapolis up 6. The average estimate for WASDE wheat ending stocks is 576 mln bushels, up from 571 mln in November.”
“Wheat futures are oversold but I doubt weekly U.S. export sales or Friday’s USDA report will help prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There will be a significant drop in temps across Europe next week, with prospects of the coldest readings for 12 years. Russia cold temps are abating with crop impact unknown.”
