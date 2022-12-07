 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

“Wheat finally took a break from the selling pressure, as the dollar index traded lower,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago wheat was the leader, up 20 1/2 in March, with KC up 18 3/4, and Minneapolis up 6. The average estimate for WASDE wheat ending stocks is 576 mln bushels, up from 571 mln in November.”

“Wheat futures are oversold but I doubt weekly U.S. export sales or Friday’s USDA report will help prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There will be a significant drop in temps across Europe next week, with prospects of the coldest readings for 12 years. Russia cold temps are abating with crop impact unknown.”

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Futures rallied today across the three markets on little for fresh news,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weakness in the U.S. dollar a…

Wheat

Wheat is trading lower today on “lack of demand and fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Wheat

Yield reports are disappointing with production cuts possible from dryness., according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

“Futures closed the day out lower across the three markets with the gains from yesterday gone,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “U.S. whe…

Wheat

The markets were down sharply yesterday as Pakistan has made a large purchase of wheat from Russia in a private deal and the US continues to m…

Wheat

Wheat markets are mixed this morning, with wheat futures now back down to levels they were trading at prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine…

Wheat

Wheat is higher in all three classes this morning, getting support from strength in other commodities and a lower U.S. dollar, Bryant Sanderso…

Wheat

Lower trade is expected today in the wheat market as global supplies are “ample,” CHS Hedging said. Black sea competition is ramping up, which…

Wheat

“Wheat news was mostly bearish, with increasing world production, but still the sharp drop in futures was surprising,” Kevin Stockard, with CH…

Wheat

The wheat markets are mostly higher, led by the winter wheat markets in Chicago, says Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging, who said he expects tha…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News