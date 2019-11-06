“The wheat market traded mixed with light buying interest emerging in Chicago from ongoing crop concerns in Argentina and Australia,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Producers are unwilling sellers at current price levels, as they are more engaged in the row crop harvest. The winter wheat is set to get a pretty good shot of moisture with little or no concerns about damage to the crop.”
“Talk of lower Australian crop may have offered support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower corn and soybean price action may have weighed on prices. Brazil said they will allow 700 mt duty free wheat to be imported. They usually import 5.0 mmt annually and most of that is from Argentina.”
