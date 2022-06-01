 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Wheat futures trade sharply lower on Tuesday. Lower energy and a higher dollar may have triggered month-end long liquidation with no resting buy orders. U.S. weekly exports remain slow, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

The Ukrainian Grain Association recently cut its estimated production for winter wheat to 20.1 million metric tons, down from 31.4 million tons last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Russia has single-handedly taken $2 off the wheat price by saying they will export wheat, which is politically and logistically impossible but those headlines terrify traders who believe everything they read, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

All three wheat markets are looking for “stabilization” after a lengthy stretch of pressure, mostly stemming from global headlines. “Russian P…

Wheat

Wheat futures were mixed and the downward pressure was due to talk Russia may allow some Ukrainian exports, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

Winter wheat areas are experiencing a drought reduction of 66% from 68% last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I don’t know if this …

Wheat

Talk of Russia allowing Ukraine to export wheat is “thumping” the market, but prices bounced off their lows “on uncertainty Russia will act on…

Wheat

Reports from the Rosario Board of Trade suggest Argentinian wheat farmers have forward contracted 8.2 million metric tons of wheat for export,…

Wheat

Russian wheat exports in the new agricultural year from July are estimated at a potential 39m-40m tons, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

There have been reports of Russia shipping grain that they have stolen from Ukrainian farmers, but with the fighting continuing there will be …

Wheat

Recent losses in wheat have giving the appearance of a bearish trend, but CHS Hedging said the trend “remains higher” overall. They noted the …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News