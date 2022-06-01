Wheat futures trade sharply lower on Tuesday. Lower energy and a higher dollar may have triggered month-end long liquidation with no resting buy orders. U.S. weekly exports remain slow, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
The Ukrainian Grain Association recently cut its estimated production for winter wheat to 20.1 million metric tons, down from 31.4 million tons last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Russia has single-handedly taken $2 off the wheat price by saying they will export wheat, which is politically and logistically impossible but those headlines terrify traders who believe everything they read, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.