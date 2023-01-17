 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat traded higher along with other grains and likely saw some bargain buying amid speculation that export markets could get tighter. However, Algeria didn’t appear to have any trouble buying Black Sea wheat today, according to according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

The IGC reported their Jan wheat estimates for a 796 MMT global crop. That is 5 MMT higher from their December estimate reflecting increases to both Australia and the Ukraine offset by trims to Argentina and Canada. The IGC’s wheat carryout was down by 1 MMT to 281 MMT, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

