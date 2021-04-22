Wheat futures continue to “perform nicely,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. Continued higher trade overnight and continued weather risk in the major growing areas is supportive to the market.
Ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are a “big deal” for wheat, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “One-third of the global exportable supply moves out of that area. Be careful taking spec short positions into the weekend.”
