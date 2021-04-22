 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures continue to “perform nicely,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. Continued higher trade overnight and continued weather risk in the major growing areas is supportive to the market.

Ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are a “big deal” for wheat, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “One-third of the global exportable supply moves out of that area. Be careful taking spec short positions into the weekend.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were firm overnight after rallying to a new 7-week high last week and bolstered by a U.S. dollar that went “down hard” overnight…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The cold weather sweeping across the Midwest has several HRW producers nervous and duly so,” said John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging this mor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Colder than normal temperatures helped spark buying in wheat today as there could be stress developing on the U.S. crop. “Some feel less than …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging’s outlook for today is for higher wheat prices moving up with corn and global higher prices. “The winter wheat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The weather remains too dry in the northern Great Plains and in the Canadian Prairies and farmers can’t plant. It has been very cold and some …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News