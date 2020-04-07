Expect wheat “to be on the defensive today” as there is strength in the new crop, Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. “I stated this yesterday, but the pattern remains intact that the wheat market has been extremely choppy,” he said. “Today is no exception.”
“The support and resistance pockets are very significant, and a breakout or breakdown will set the tone for the intermediate term,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “If the bulls can chew through resistance, we could see a run at the psychologically significant $6.00 handle, in short order.”
Yesterday’s crop progress report showed winter wheat at a 62% Good/Excellent rating.
