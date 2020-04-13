Wheat is trading higher this morning in Chicago and Kansas City, according to The Hightower Report, and there are enough production concerns to support a “continued uptrend.”
Temperatures fell into the teens over Northwest Kansas into Northeastern Colorado this morning, and even the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma fell into the 20s. The NASS Crop Progress report out this afternoon will show updated wheat growth stages, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
“Wheat is the optimistic market, especially with an international market rally,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. Russian offerings look good. Payne said he would hedge wheat at $5.20.
