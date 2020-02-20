March wheat closed down 5 ¼ cents to $5.60, with May wheat down 3 ¼ cents to close at $5.59 ¼. Hightower says wheat future were unable to hang on to early gains, with Minneapolis and Kansas City wheat posting bigger losses. A stronger dollar continues to hurt wheat’s competitiveness on a global market.
ADM Ag Market View says many feel futures prices are too high if the world wheat supply is higher than last year. USDA suggested the stronger dollar could benefit wheat exports from Russia and the EU.
