The U.S. dollar trends and Russia news were impacting wheat markets Monday. “Wheat futures managed small gains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat tended to follow higher corn prices and the lower US Dollar. Increasing Russia harvest is pressuring domestic Russia wheat prices which also offers resistance.”
“The wheat market traded higher on spillover strength in the corn market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited in Mpls from beneficial rains across North Dakota last week and over the weekend. Egypt’s GASC is in the market for optional origin wheat for FH Aug.”