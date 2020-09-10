The wheat market does not seem to have the fundamentals to move higher as weather has improved with rains in Argentina and Australia, The Hightower Report said this morning.
However, Ukraine and Russia are dealing with dryness which could put a damper on wheat planting in the area, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.
Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said most traders don’t expect many changes when the USDA issues a new U.S./World wheat supply and demand report on Friday.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.