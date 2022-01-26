 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets suffered from profit-taking today “despite rising tensions in Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pressure from expected increases in 2022 U.S. wheat acres,” they said. “Snow cover across the US Plains helps relieve concerns of dryness.”

“China is likely to wind down any trading until after their celebration, which could have an impact on the markets,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat is unlikely to be directly affected by this, but it is important to note nonetheless.”

Breaking News