Chicago wheat went lower today while KC and Minneapolis wheat gained a penny on the front months. Russia and Ukraine are set to received some “much needed” rain and snow over the next two weeks, Total Farm Marketing said.
Estimates for the January report with wheat are coming in at 2.112 bln bushels compared to 2.089 bln last year. “This suggests a carryout near 850 mln,” ADM Investor Services said. “This could help KC gain on Chicago.”
