 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

Chicago wheat went lower today while KC and Minneapolis wheat gained a penny on the front months. Russia and Ukraine are set to received some “much needed” rain and snow over the next two weeks, Total Farm Marketing said.

Estimates for the January report with wheat are coming in at 2.112 bln bushels compared to 2.089 bln last year. “This suggests a carryout near 850 mln,” ADM Investor Services said. “This could help KC gain on Chicago.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat was up overnight as lows in the dollar spurred some buying Total Farm Marketing said. “Many traders believe in a smaller Russian …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

The wheat market was mixed with Minneapolis slightly higher while Kansas City and Chicago were slightly weaker. Uncertainty about whether Russ…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat exports are ahead of last year’s pace with Russia “likely to try and dominate the export market ahead of export taxes on Feb. 15,” Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat was in the dumps due to profit-taking, despite Russia taking measures to curb its wheat exports beginning in February, according to CHS …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market traded higher on the sharp losses in the United States recently and prices drew additional support from Russian officials imp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The labor strike in Argentina continues today and is expected to last through Christmas, affecting the world wheat balance sheet, Total Farm M…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

US stocks to usage ratio are at 41% and need to drop below 40% to affect prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Ideas of higher Russian wheat prices and wheat futures “suggest nearby world wheat stocks may be tighter than the trade is trading,” ADM Inves…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Strategie Grains noted that next year’s wheat production in the EU could total 129.6 million metric tons, up 9% from this year which saw sever…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat futures are two-sided coming into Tuesday trade, as Prices are “respecting near-term moving average support,” Total Farm Marketin…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News