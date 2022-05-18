The Wheat Quality Council completed Day One of its crop tour of mostly Kansas yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “No surprise here; drought stress and heat stress reported,” he said. “Scouts on the tour said the crop was essentially what they expected.”
India’s government has clarified its wheat export ban to add several loopholes for neighboring countries and countries with severe food shortages, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. It does not change that their production will be down sharply, which was what brought end user buying back into the market when wheat fell to test $12 overnight.