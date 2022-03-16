The May Chicago wheat contract dropped more than a dollar last week but has gained almost half of that back this week with strong trade Tuesday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The initial rally higher was obviously overdone, and the market was due for a setback as prices ran up too high too quickly.
Black Sea wheat exports are in question, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Russia is trying to export but domestic prices are higher. Some estimate that the European Union, Russia and Ukraine may not export 13 million metric tons of wheat versus the USDA estimate.