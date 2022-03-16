 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

The May Chicago wheat contract dropped more than a dollar last week but has gained almost half of that back this week with strong trade Tuesday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The initial rally higher was obviously overdone, and the market was due for a setback as prices ran up too high too quickly.

Black Sea wheat exports are in question, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Russia is trying to export but domestic prices are higher. Some estimate that the European Union, Russia and Ukraine may not export 13 million metric tons of wheat versus the USDA estimate.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat looks like it may find some equilibrium today as gains are modest going into the open,” CHS Hedging’s Kevin Stockard said. “The export …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could yield a ceasefire or genuine peace that would send wheat lower again, according to Jack Scoville …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Russia is gradually resuming wheat exports from Black Sea ports. Shipments are ongoing from all five Black Sea ports, said Joe Vaclavik of Sta…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat continued its plummet, as it appears to be priced too high for end users, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. However, Algeria and Iran boug…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat prices jumped higher this morning, but are still consolidating, Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. farmers planted 34.4 million acres of w…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

With the war in Ukraine still ongoing and no progress toward a cease fire over the weekend, the opening calls are higher with some hope that M…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is undergoing long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said, but bullish news could be coming. Reports indicate Russia will be stopping ex…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Finding fair value in the most volatile day in 35 years of participation in the markets will remain a battle with each news flash directing mi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat acres in the U.S. are not expected to see much change in the 2022/23 season, ADM Investor Services said. “This prediction is dire…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Morocco says their its reserves can last five months. Russia and Ukraine make up 36% of Morocco’s wheat imports.

