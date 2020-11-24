Wheat future are following lower corn prices, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning. However, “the lower U.S. dollar and talk of a 2021 vaccine could offer support,” he said.
Winter Wheat was rated 43% Good/Excellent in yesterday’s Crop Condition report, down 3 from last week and the lowest rating for this week since 2012, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
December wheat doesn’t have the supply/demand fundamentals on its own to rally – but with the help a weak U.S. dollar & corn/bean strength, it can muster some upside, said William Moore the Price Futures Group.