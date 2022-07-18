People are also reading…
EU wheat export supplies may be sold out. This allowed last week’s U.S. wheat export sales to be higher than expected, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Russia’s Ag Ministry says they have harvested 20 MMT of grain so far, including 15.5 MMT of wheat. Harvest pace is 14% ahead of last year at 4.9 million hectares. Meanwhile, the weaker dollar this morning should help exports continue to lift wheat futures, as Chicago Sept. trades above $8/bu. again, Richard Stokard of CHS Hedging said this morning.