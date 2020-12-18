The wheat market was mixed with Minneapolis slightly higher while Kansas City and Chicago were slightly weaker. Uncertainty about whether Russian exporters will push exports prior to the start of a February export tax and quota lurks over the market, according to CHS hedging.
March wheat opened and traded near six cents higher before closing lower on the day. Concerns for spring crops in Russia and the U.S. have been offset by excess short term supply, according to the Hightower Report.
