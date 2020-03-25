May wheat closed up 18 ½ cents at $5.80, while July wheat closed up 12 ½ cents at $5.67 ¾. “Coronavirus restrictions continue to be a source of support for wheat as it will increase demand for breads, pastas and noddles,” says Hightower.
Stewart-Peterson says countries around the world “are beginning to stockpile wheat supplies to ensure food security in uncertain times. For example, Iraq’s trade ministry advised the cabinet that it needs to import 1 million tonnes of wheat for its food rationing program to boost strategic stocks.”
