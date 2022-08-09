The trade is expecting all wheat new crop ending stocks to be at 650 million bushels this Friday in the WASDE report vs. 639 in July. World ending stocks are expected to be 268 mmt vs. 267.52 mmt in July, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Wheat quotations dropped in the first week of August both in Brazil and abroad. The major reasons for that were expectations for the resuming of wheat exports from Ukraine, since the country shipped corn last week, according to ADM Investor Services.
