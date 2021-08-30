 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat is supported by talk of lower Canada and Russia wheat crops and potential for lower U.S. Dollar, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.

Wheat is trading mostly higher today, with winter wheat seeing the biggest gains, Michaela White of CHS trading said today.

Overall, the wheat market is reflecting supply concerns. “Last week, the International Grains Council lowered world wheat production by 6mmt by dropping the Russian, Canadian, and U.S. production numbers but raising Australian and Ukrainian production,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

