“Despite talk of higher Russia and Australia crops,” ADM Investor Services said. “U.S. wheat exports are down from last year. Some want to buy a USDA selloff today.”
Chicago wheat markets “dipped” into the gap of Monday’s rally, CHS Hedging said. “Algeria booking Russian wheat yesterday adds to the feeling of relative normalcy in the export market.”
