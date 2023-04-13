Crop markets are weaker “from improving weather and a bout of fund selling,” CHS Hedging said. “Wheat shipments continue out of the Black Sea despite some degree of uncertainty of an extension past mid-May.”
“A strong rally from current price levels is highly likely – given the supply/demand fundamentals – especially if wheat is able to coat-tail a similar updraft in corn & beans off tight stocks/strong exports,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said.
