It was a fairly quiet day for wheat markets on Wednesday, with traders looking for fresh news to move markets.
“Another slow news day, with more contracts taking out previous lows,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “However, no change in fundamentals.”
“Survey responses ahead of the August 30 StatsCan Crop Production report show traders expect to see on average a 6.5 MMT cut in all wheat output from 2020 levels,” Barchart.com said. “That would leave output at 22.6 MMT, which would be an additional 1.4 MMT below USDA’s estimate."
