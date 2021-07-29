The wheat market is getting confirmation of “brutally low crop ratings” with the recent tour, William Moore of Price Futures Group said.
As the tour confirms lower possible yields, the International Grains Council cut its monthly forecast for this year’s wheat crop, The Hightower Report noted. Stochastics are giving a bullish indicator, but they have risen into overbought territory, “which will tend to support reversal action if it occurs,” they said.
