“Futures climbed well off the lows of the day, but the news was light, so we continue on with volatile trade and funds drive where we go,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Futures appear to be more rangebound and choppy after seeing futures drop hard in the last few weeks of May.”

“There was more talk of Morocco still trying to buy nearby old crop wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The EU put the Ukraine crop at 27.0 MMT vs the Ukraine Ag Min’s 17-20 MMT and the USDA’s 21.5 MMT. The only thing that counts is exports and USDA’s 10 MMT estimate may be too optimistic.”

Rains are slowing harvest “and raising concern over the quality in Kansas,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Price volatility eased overnight as th…

September wheat closed lower on the session but up from the lows, according to The Hightower Report.

Australia is forecast to produce its fourth largest wheat crop on record at an estimated 30.3 million tons, as favorable conditions encourage …

Wheat is lower following poor export sales of 167.4 mb, that is the smallest to start a marketing year since 2018 and the second smallest sinc…

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is underway. Only a few states reported progress, with 5% harvested as of the weekend, said Joe Vaclavik of Stan…

Wheat has traded quieter today, as there has been no resolution to the opening of a grain export corridor, Total Farm Marketing said. “Friday’…

Reports from the Rosario Board of Trade suggest Argentinian wheat farmers have forward contracted 8.2 million metric tons of wheat for export,…

Wheat futures ended sharply lower in a massive risk off day, according to ADM Investor Services. Some feel the losses may be due to talk the E…

Part of Friday’s wheat losses were driven by the UN stating that negotiations were underway with Russia to develop humanitarian corridors to e…

