“Futures climbed well off the lows of the day, but the news was light, so we continue on with volatile trade and funds drive where we go,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Futures appear to be more rangebound and choppy after seeing futures drop hard in the last few weeks of May.”
“There was more talk of Morocco still trying to buy nearby old crop wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The EU put the Ukraine crop at 27.0 MMT vs the Ukraine Ag Min’s 17-20 MMT and the USDA’s 21.5 MMT. The only thing that counts is exports and USDA’s 10 MMT estimate may be too optimistic.”