Wheat markets are still worried about the coronavirus, and they eased overnight after the gains yesterday, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. There are continued rumors of China buying U.S. wheat, but with no confirmation it is hard to trade that info.
The technical picture for wheat is “iffy,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The bias tends to lean toward more price pressure unless the Fed rate cut is viewed as long-term supportive news in terms of keeping demand strong for U.S. Wheat.”
