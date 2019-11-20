The trade news weighed on soybeans and corn, but also limited the upside in the wehat market, ADM Investor Services said. There was talk that the U.S. hard red wheat export prices are competitive, however, which is offering support, they added.
The wheat market has been supported by some “serious drought” in Australia, Virginia McGathey said. “Trade volume has been relatively light and it’s difficult right now because we haven’t been able to benefit from any kind of pullback from the dollar index or anything like that,” she said. She expects trade to move sideways if it holds the $5 benchmark.
