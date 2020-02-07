Chicago wheat was up slightly this morning, with Kansas City wheat up over a penny. Hightower says the market “has experienced only a shallow correction off of the Feb. 3 low. Open interest is up to the highest level since November 2018.” This could suggest fund traders are active buyers on pullbacks.
Total Farm Marketing says wheat futures “have held nearby support levels with serious determination lately amid dwindling exportable supplies across the globe.” A rally with the U.S. dollar has kept gains capped.