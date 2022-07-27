Wheat is seeing “better-than-expected” yields compared to estimates from tours this spring, CHS Hedging said. Canadian wheat production is also expected to rise 3% this year.
Total Farm Marketing said that fundamentally, “nothing has changed” in the wheat market, but there are some “incorrect reports” surrounding Ukrainian grain shipments. Reports of “80 vessels carrying 20 mln tonnes of grain” may be inaccurate, they said, as the goal for the country is to ship 5 mmt per month and grain quality may have taken a hit in those ships.
