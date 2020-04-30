May wheat prices finished up 10 ¼ cents at $5.29 ¾, while July wheat closed up 7 ¾ cents at $5.24 ¼. Hightower says wheat prices were able to bounce back from a six-week low, finishing today with a moderate gain. Minneapolis wheat “saw a positive key daily reversal after closing with a modest gain.”
Stewart-Peterson says “sluggish export demand, as well as thoughts of improving crop conditions worldwide are keeping a lid on wheat futures at the moment. The dollar is under pressure again which is supportive for wheat prices, and the jump in energy prices may lend itself to a strengthening Russian ruble.”