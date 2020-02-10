“Wheat prices trade on the defensive without a lot of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There seems to be enough routine business around to keep exports doing fairly well, despite the fact that China has reportedly been a big buyer of Canadian, Australian and French wheat over the past weeks.”
Overall wheat exports for the season were running ahead of last year’s pace, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
