March wheat closed down 7½ cents at $5.62¼, with May wheat also down 7 cents to close at $5.61¼. The Hightower Report says March wheat in Kansas City closed sharply lower on the session, closing at the lowest level in three weeks. Demand concern over coronavirus has helped to spark some selling.
Barchart.com says a dock worker strike in France has resulted in Tunisia’s state grain importer issuing a notice to seek “alternative origins.” Ukrainian wheat exports continue to set records this year.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
